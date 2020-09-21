Share:

Mardan - The Mardan police in drive against anti-social elements, arrested four proclaimed offenders (POs) and one narcotic dealer and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession, a press statement issued on Sunday said.

According to the statement, the police on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan continued search and strike operation against the anti-social elements throughout the district and arrested four proclaimed offenders and one drugs dealer identified as Wazir Rehman, Faqir, Raheem Shah and Mujahid Khan in the limits of Takhatbhai, Lundkhwar and Kaltang police stations. Police also recovered 2 kalashnikovs, 5 magazines, one pistol, 117 cartridges and 1,447 grams of hashish.