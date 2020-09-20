Share:

Zahoor Buledi, Finance Minister of Balochistan, is consistently struggling to create opportunities for the youth of Balochistan. He recently announced a scheme through which the artists of the province would be given financial assistance to polish their skills and compete on a national and international level. Moreover, his Ministry allocated Rs200 million as research grant for policy guidelines in different educational sectors of Balochistan. His Ministry increased the annual grant in aid for provincial universities from Rs 1.5 billion in the fiscal year 2019-20 to Rs 3.94 billion in fiscal 2020-21. He surely deserves a lot of applause and appreciation for his keen interest in serving the public energetically and honestly.

It is hoped that he will enthusiastically continue his struggle to facilitate the masses of the province

IRSHAD HAMEED,

Lahore.