KARACHI - Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and Member of Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh taking strong exception to the moot organized by opposition parties in Islamabad cited it to be an Accused Persons Conference (APC).

In a statement here on Sunday, Shaikh citing the event a desperate attempt on part of politicians rejected by masses, said it was a joint effort of a group of five facing serious charges of misappropriation and plunder.

“It is basically their effort to give a twist to the situation turning heavily against them,” he said.

MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh emphasized that organiser and participants of the moot were fully conscious that people could no more be hoodwinked and thus were trying to get target segments and sections that were apolitical and were respected by people in general.

Emphasising that the Fderal government under the leadership of Imran Khan had successfully managed to address public grievances and that public friendly policies had been adopted to pull country out of difficult situations, he said efforts on part of corrupt individuals to malign institutions would never succeed.

PTI not to accept opp’s blackmailing: Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Sunday said that her party would not accept any blackmailing of opposition.

Commenting on the approval of money laundering, anti-terrorism and other bills during the session of National Assembly, Nusrat Wahid condemned the attitude and behavior of opposition in the interest of development of nation as well as country but the process of legislation will remain continue under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, over rupees 1000 billion have been transferred abroad through money-laundering earlier but after some strict steps by PTI government the situation had completely changed for money launderers, she added.

She further stated that during the sessions of legislation and approval of said bills opposition seemed disturbed and troubled while most of opposition’s parliamentarians had escaped from assembly but with close cooperation and collaboration of coalition parties, the PTI got historical success to approve the said bills and because of the alliance with coalition parties, the opposition leaders were not only angry but their agitation and ambiguity had also been exposed.

Nusrat revised that for the development of country, betterment and well-being of nation, end of corruption, improvement of education and health sectors, the struggle of PTI would remain continue in future too while the combined conspiracies of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman would have to face defeat and the government would complete its five years tenure according to the manifesto, she concluded.