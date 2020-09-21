Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar said that the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties was nothing more than a gathering of criminals and convicts being held to make deliberations on how to paralyse the law enforcing agencies or diffuse the corruption cases against them.

Akbar said he had already predicted the agenda and motives of APC in his previous press conference that the meeting of the opposition parties would aim to change and redefine the narratives against them.

He said if covering the live video link speech was manifestation of media freedom in the country, then the address of a convict and proclaimed offender was also clear violation of laid down rules and code of conduct. He advised former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.