KARACHI - A staffer of Airport Security Force (ASF) died of snakebite on the runway of Karachi Airport on Sunday. The victim of snake sting was shifted to hospital for medical attendance but he succumbed to the injury, according to sources. Witnessing a serpent at an airport is not uncommon in the country. Recently a snake sighted at the new Islamabad Airport.

The serpent which appeared out of nowhere struck fear and panic among on-duty staff, who scurried for safety amidst confusion. The airport staff said that this was not the first time a snake had been spotted on the Islamabad airport’s premises.