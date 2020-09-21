Share:

LAHORE - Welcoming creation of 17 new posts of head nurses for the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS), Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood has hoped that the intiative would help improving nursing cadre and service delivery at the institute. Nursing Superintendent PINS Razia Shamim told that new head nurses would be appointed in emergency, operation theatre, ICU and High Dependency Units (HDUs) for the provision of better healthcare facilities round-the-clock. Prof Khalid Mahmood said that PINS has a unique position in the treatment of head injury and neurosurgery diseases globally. He said that all possible steps are being taken to provide better medical facilities to the patients in this Institute and medical facilities are being provided to all the patients under one roof. He said that Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has given the task of making the Institute a model facility and all the resources in this regard are being utilised. Similarly treatment is also provided to tumor patients through DBS for which people from other countries also get benefit from this Institute. He said that tumors are removed through endoscopy without opening the brain. He said that MRI test facility for early diagnosis of patients available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. so that patients do not have to face any difficulty.