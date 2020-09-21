Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Investment Board (BIB) CE Farman Zarkoon on Sunday met with Saudi Arabia Consul General Bandar Fahad Al-Dayel in Karachi. They discussed various issues regarding investment opportunities in Balochistan during the meeting. The Saudi Consul General said the Saudi Almrahi Dairy Company was interested to invest in the Livestock Sector of Balochistan. He also appreciated the steps taken by the Balochistan Government and the BBI to promote investment and provide facilities to foreign investors. It was agreed at the meeting that contacts would continue in the future and trade delegations would be exchanged for enhancing investment between both countries. Praising the BBI Guide for holding the webinar in Jeddah, the Saudi Consul General said after the webinar, a large number of people were being contacted for investing in Balochistan’s sectors. As soon as flights from Saudi Arabia were resumed, Saudi delegations would visit Balochistan to talk with the Board of Investment for the agreement of investment in the province, he said. BIB CE Farman Zarkoon thanked the Saudi Consul General for his special attention to taking the interest of investment in Balochistan.