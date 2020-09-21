Share:

China on Monday sent another maritime satellite into the space, local media reported.

The new sea and ocean-monitoring satellite was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chinese-built Long March-4B rocket carried the Haiyang-2C (HY-2C) satellite that took off at about 1.40 p.m. (0540GMT).

It is China’s third maritime satellite which will join the previous HY-2B and subsequent HY-2D satellites “to carry out high-precision maritime environment monitoring.”

It was also 347th launch by the Long March rocket series.

Last week, China sent at least nine satellites into space.

The satellites from the Jilin-1 Gaofen 03-1 group took off from the Yellow Sea at 9.23 a.m. (0123 GMT).

China also sent an observation satellite, Gaofen-11 02, into the orbit through a Long March-4B carrier rocket. It will be used for mapping efforts in China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.