LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are well aware about the importance and significance of peace.

No other country has rendered sacrifices more than Pakistan for the peace. Pakistan is playing the role of torch-bearer for maintaining peace at regional as well as international level.

Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the journey of maintaining peace and so many people embraced Shahadat in the war against terrorism and extremism and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten. Usman Buzdar in his message on the International Day of Peace said that terrorists and extremists are at great risk for peace. He said that Indian stubbornness is a constant threat to peace in the region. The Modi government by taking illegal steps has sabotaged the peace efforts in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. People of Kashmir and Palestine are looking for peace, he added.

Usman Buzdar said poverty, injustice, ignorance, deprivation and aggression are major hurdles and he termed progress and prosperity a major key for maintaining the peace.

He said that Pakistan is a far safer and peaceful country than before.

Those who sacrificed their today for maintaining peace in the country are the hero of the whole nation. The purpose to observe the International Day Of Peace is to create awareness among the people about the importance and significance of peace.