Pakistan on Monday has reported 4 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 306,304. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,420.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 633 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 133,947 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,428 in Punjab, 37,357 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,162 in Islamabad, 14,394 in Balochistan, 2,533 in Azad Kashmir and 3,483 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,460 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 180 in Islamabad, 82 in GB and 69 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,194,317 coronavirus tests and 33,393 in last 24 hours. 292,869 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 556 patients are in critical condition.