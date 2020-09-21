Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - District Administration Dera Ismail Khan sealed the building of Government Degree College, Tehsil Paharpur after students and staff tested positive of COVID-19.

According to an official, the provincial government formulated SOPs related to educational institutions. In case of a positive coronavirus test, the concerned party should be closed for five days while in case of more than one coronavirus case, the entire building should be closed for five days. These measures have been taken in the public interest in consultation with the Department of Health and other medical experts.