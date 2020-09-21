Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a piece of legislation seeking to slash perks and privileges of the Prime Minister and the President.

According to official sources, PM Imran Khan called his Adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan to Bani Gala House and sought update on the issue. Sources said that Dr Babar Awan briefed the Prime Minister about the bill related to the cut in perks and privileges of the state heads and informed him that it would be tabled in the Parliament soon.

According to Dr Awan, the new law will also abolish the discretionary powers of the president and the prime minister of holding Camp Offices in different cities. President and Prime Minister would be allowed to possess only one government residency under the new law, he added.

He informed the Prime Minister that millions of rupees funds had been spent on security, employees, food, internet, telephone services and others from the national treasury after the previous state heads declared many residencies as their camp offices.