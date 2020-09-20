Share:

KARACHI-The global packaging producer, Ecolean has welcomed Peter Hauggaard as the new managing director Ecolean Pakistan, Asia South & Middle East. Hauggaard has assumed his office in Lahore. Peter Hauggaard is a proven senior general manager with both commercial and operational experience. He has headed organizations in multiple countries, including, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia, Estonia, Serbia. As the managing director of Ecolean Pakistan, Asia South, and Middle East, he is working with the global CEO and the Ecolean Group Board of Directors, to fast track and develop the Pakistan business; and will lead the continued strategic expansion of Ecolean in the Asia South and Middle East region.