KARACHI-Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has been awarded “Best Emerging Islamic Bank 2020” by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA). These most coveted global awards recognize Islamic banks for their contribution and excellence in Islamic finance. Yousaf Hussain, president & CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, received this prestigious award from Dr Arif Alvi, the President. Faysal Bank, with over 550 branches in almost 200 cities, is a major player in the local Islamic banking industry, offering complete range of Islamic products and digital solutions. On this occasion, Hussain said “Faysal Bank is transitioning at a rapid pace to both convert into a full Islamic Bank and also grow its network of Islamic branches, which is regarded as one of the largest global Islamic transformations.” “Alhamdulillah, winning two Global Awards for the Best Emerging Islamic Bank 2020 and also GIFA Excellence Award for Transformation & Market Strategy is a real proud moment for Faysal Bank. Blessings of Allah along with the confidence reposed by the Bank’s rapidly increasing number of satisfied customers and our motivated employees are the main reasons of our success. We also thank SBP and the Bank’s BoD for their consistent support.”