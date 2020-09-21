Share:

FAISALABAD - Five passengers were killed while another sustained serious injuries during a road accident at Painsara to Gojra Motorway M-4 on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that a speeding car collided with a trailer at M-4 Painsara to Gojra. As a result, Isa Khan (50), son of M Yousuf, Imran (35) son of Isa Khan, Zainab Bibi (40) wife of Yaqoob, Yaqoob (50) son of Yousuf, Irfan (25) son of Isa received critical head injuries and died on the spot whereas Muhammad Ali (8 year) son of Imran was shifted to local hospital from where he was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.

The ill-fated victims belonged to Chowk Azam and were travelling from Lahore to Layyah when their car met an accident. The bodies were handed over to the police for completing legal requirements.

Strategy to be devised for addressing traffic issues: Lateef Nazar

A comprehensive strategy would be devised to redress traffic issues in the city on durable basis. This was stated by Chairman FDA/MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar while chairing a meeting held to review planning of Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) relating to city traffic management.

He said that TEPA planning and measures would be made successful in collaboration with concerned departments and agencies. He expressed grave concern over traffic issues in the city and stressed the need of evolving comprehensive and long-term planning to make affairs of traffic management in line with future requirements.

He said that Metropolitan Corporation, Traffic Police, local transport department, Rescue 1122, Parking Company, Education, Health, Roads and other departments would be taken on board for seeking cooperation and suggestions to introduce new system of traffic management in the city.

He asked for making perpetual traffic plan for immediate diverting traffic flow towards alternative routes in case of VVIP movement, any kind of emergency situation, public rallies, processions on national and religious days and other events. He said that the steps should be taken to keep the traffic signals functional at all times besides erecting traffic signs and guidance boards for information of general public.

He said that the awareness campaign would also be initiated to educate public about traffic rules and use of roads. He revealed that the project of public transport would also be started in the city under the policy of Punjab government to provide smooth and affordable public transport within city.

FDA Directors Hasan Zaheer, Asif Niazi, Junaid Hasan, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Traffic Planner Hafiz Shoaib Ahmed and other officers were also present in the meeting.