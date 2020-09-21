Share:

Peshawar - Chairman Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Muhammad Faiq Shah on Sunday claimed that the government and opposition lacked any agenda or roadmap to pull the country out of crises.

Faiq Shah, in a statement, said the government and opposition had disappointed the people as they had no strategy or plan available for the prosperity and progress of the country.

The ATP chief said from Khyber to Karachi unrest and storm of inflation had severely hit all federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. But, he maintained that the government didn’t learn lesson from the wrong steps and mistakes of previous regimes.

He said that democracy was merely a deceit tactic as policies of every political party and their leadership reflected dictatorial mindset and deeds as well.

“Only youth can change the destiny of the country and lead the nation from the front. They can also play their constructive role in nation building, which will also put pressure on the rulers to change their approach and thoughts,” he concluded.