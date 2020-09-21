Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Irrigation department on Sunday plugged the 30-feet wide breach in Samaro distributor of Thar division near Hingorno after hectic efforts of 30 hours. The breach had developed in Samaro distributor due to severe water pressure as a result of which dozens of villages were submerged under knee deep water and hundreds of affected villagers were forced to take shelter along with their cattle on roads and other safer places. Cotton, Chili and other crops were also destroyed by the water. Although the irrigation department staff had immediately closed the distributor from upper side to reduce the water pressure, hundreds of villagers in a hurry left their homes for safer places. The villagers had also held a protest demonstration on Saturday and blocked the main Sindhri-Khipro road to demand the higher authorities provide them help and also ensure immediate plugging of the breach. The affected villagers had accused the district administration of not providing them relief goods. They had demanded the prime minister and the Sindh government take immediate notice of their plight and ensure provision of relief goods to them.