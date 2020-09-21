Share:

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sided with the government in every legislature process in the parliament.

Talking to media in Karachi, Sirajul Haq said that the major opposition parties in the country, both PML-N and PPP, did not play the role of real opposition in the parliament.

He said that PML-N and PPP always helped the government during legislature process due to which Jamaat-e-Islami stayed away from the All Parties Conference (APC) held in Islamabad on Sunday.

The JI chief said that the President, Governor and several federal minister belong to Karachi, yet they have failed to solve the problems faced by the people of Karachi.