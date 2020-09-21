Share:

Lakki marwat - Jamat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on Sunday said that JI had valid reasons for not participating in the All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition parties as they were not serious in launching agitation against the government.

Talking to reporters before addressing a public gathering in remote Takhtikhel village of Naurang Town, he said the JI had set three conditions for attending the APC. “We will be in frontline against the incumbent government if the conditions set by JI are met,” he maintained.

Elaborating the conditions, he asked the opposition, especially the leadership of PML-N and PPP, to formulate a clear strategy of agitation aimed at toppling the government. He said that resignations from assemblies, mass protests and lockdowns should be the part of the strategy.

“After ousting the incumbent government the new government should declare ridding the country of the shackles of International Monetary Fund and World Bank and prioritise elimination of inflation and poverty,” he said.

The JI leader asked the opposition parties to make elimination of interest based economy, protocol culture and across the board accountability of plunderers part of the new government agenda.

The JI provincial chief also asked PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to return to the country and lead the opposition parties’ agitation. “Instead of living a luxurious life in a palace like house the PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari should come to the forefront and make his party to play a role of genuine opposition in the country,” he said.

He said that JI would be in front rows against the government if our conditions were accepted.

Criticising the PTI government’s policies, Senator Mushtaq said that inflation and price hike had broken the back of the poor. “The PTI rulers have not fulfilled promises they made with people. FBR report has proved that several cabinet members and ruling party MPs are tax thieves, who have not deposited single penny in the exchequer,” he added.

He said that sugar, flour, wheat and petrol mafia were sitting in the government and had plundered billions of rupees from masses in connivance with the rulers.

The prices of medicines had also increased two hundred percent besides rates of essential commodities had gone beyond the reach of people, he remarked.

On the occasion, local elders including Malik Allah Noor and Haji Humayun Khan announced to join Jamat-e-Islami and pledged to strengthen the party in the area.