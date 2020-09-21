Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after tough arguments, prevailed on leaders of other opposition parties to include en masse resignations from the parliament in charter of demands approved by the All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday.

A close aide of Maulana Fazl told The Nation that JUI-F chief from the very start of the discussion had strong stance over the matter of collective resignations from the assemblies.

The source further informed The Nation that initially all parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had strong reservations over en masse resignations’ demand put forth by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl, but later they agreed to his proposal as Maulana had threatened to part ways with opposition in case of rejection of his demand.

Meanwhile, another senior leader in opposition parties said that major opposition parties including PPP and PML-N had no other option but to accept demand of Maulana Fazl of en masse resignations as an option on the board.

He stated that back in 2019 the major opposition parties had not supported Fazl as per his expectations and this was the reason that Maulana had delisted them from the Rehbar Committee and cracks appeared in the opposition ranks which were benefiting the government side directly.

Meanwhile, Tariq Baloch a close aide of Maulana Fazl told The Nation that they had already informed the opposition parties of their demands and options; adding that Fazl had participated in the APC on condition of inclusion of his demand as an option on the board.

He maintained that they had already mobilised their workers in KP through recent public gatherings; adding that the rest was the duty of the opposition parties to mobilise their workers against the incumbent government as they were planning to once again reach Islamabad for toppling the government.

He stated that all the opposition parties knew about the street power of JUI-F and they had realised back in 2019 Azadi March that without Maulana Fazl the opposition parties had no stamina to give enough tough time to the government.

It is important to mention here that earlier in October 2019 during the JUI-F’s Azadi March, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl had demanded resignations from his party parliamentarians and also from the MNA’s of opposition parties, but the two major parties had opposed the option and had asked for the movement against the government within the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, JUI-F chief, during his speech in APC, also showed his annoyance as his speech was not aired and said that government was not broadcasting his speech and the same was done with his speech by the organisers of the APC.