Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to immediately initiate civil work on all projects approved under Peshawar Revival Plan including uplift and beautification of roads.

Presiding over a meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan at Chief Minister House, he urged the need to remove obstacles in the implementation of revival plan and agreed in principal to the proposal to shift power transmission network underground and directed that the matter should be taken up with the PESCO authorities. He made it clear that Peshawar was a big city and capital of the province which needed to be improved and revived at all costs.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, DG PDA, DC Peshawar and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the plan work orders had been issued for the uplift and beautification of various roads including road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Charsadda Bus Terminal Peshawar, Dalazak Road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Ring Road Peshawar, Bhani Mari Road from Chongi Chowk to Ramdas and Circular Road from Nishterabad to Ramdas Chowk. Civil work on these projects would be initiated by October this year. Similarly, Rs.110 million had been released for Zone-F under the Traffic Management Plan of Peshawar, whereas tender was in process for the traffic management plan in Zone-D. Work on the project was discontinued due to COVID-19 however it would be restarted and completed on fast track. The meeting also discussed obstacles in the implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan and proposed package wise shifting of power transmission network underground through long term plan.

The Chief Minister in principal agreed to the proposal and directed the quarter concerned to discuss the issue with the PESCO as early as possible. Briefing about shifting of general bus stand out of city, it was informed that work on the new bus stand would be initiated by the end of next month. Land acquisition for construction of northern section of Ring Road (Warsak road to Nasir Bagh) was in progress. The Chief Minister directed to expedite land acquisition process and to adopt the feasible financial mode for the implementation of thE project. It was also told in the meeting THAT work on the beautification of BRT would be launched by November this year and completed by April 2021.

Mahmood Khan on thE occasion, directed to speed up work on the beautification of entry and exit points at motorway, plantation on Khwar along ring road and anti-encroachment in mera Kachori. The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the other ongoing projects in Peshawar city, Hayatabad and Regi Model Town.