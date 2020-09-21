Share:

Bahawalpur - Over one million cattle vaccinated in Cholistan. The Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has carried out vaccination of 1,067,551 cattle including goats, buffalos and cows in Cholistan desert area. Talkig to The Nation, Director Directorate of Cholistan Livestock, Government of Punjab, Dr Ali Raza Abbasi said that his department had been continuing vaccination campaign in Cholistan desert area. He said that over million livestock had been vaccinated during period from July 2020 to September 2020. “A large number of cattle including 2,367 buffalos, 154,768 cows, 649,159 sheep, 219,738 goats, 1,442 camels, and eight donkeys were vaccinated in Cholistan during period from July 2020 to September 2020,” he said, adding that Cholistan Livestock Department Bahawalpur also injected vaccine to over 40,000 hens in the area. He said that four dispensaries, 12 mobile dispensaries, 12 veterinary doctors, 26 veterinary assistants and 75 vaccinators of the department participated in vaccination drive.