KARACHI - One person was killed when a LPG cylinder of coaster exploded during refilling here on Sunday. According to details, LPG cylinder of a coaster present at fuel station for refilling near Singer Chourangi in Korangi exploded. The vehicle was damaged in the blast. A man was critically injured in the explosion and rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. Identity of the man killed in the blast was yet to be identif