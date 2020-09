Share:

LAHORE - In Afghanistan, at least 12 civilians were killed and more than 10 others injured in twin airstrikes in country's northeastern province of Kunduz. Talking to media, Fatima Aziz, a member of parliament who represents Kunduz, said that the first strike targeted a Taliban base but the second one caused civilian casualties as they had gathered at the bombed site. Meanwhile, Afghan Taliban has also issued a statement accusing Afghan forces of killing at least 40 civilians in the airstrikes.