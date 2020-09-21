Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Federal Ministers and Prime Minister’s Special Assistants on Sunday strongly reacted to the speeches made by leaders of the opposition parties in the All Parties Conference held at a local hotel.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said there was nothing new in the address of former PM Nawaz Sharif in All Parties Conference (APC), who had made similar speeches during the general election 2018 campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, “Nawaz Sharif should be asked over his narrative against national institutions and demanded of the institutions to take notice of his remarks.”

He said his Sunday’s speech depicted opposition to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill and campaign against state institutions. “It should be probed as to whose narrative he is following and working,” he added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif claimed that polls were managed in the past but before making such statements, he should remember that he remained prime minister for three times while Imran Khan had been elected prime minister for the first time.

All was fine for them during their tenures but democracy was suddenly endangered when they assumed a role in the opposition, Shibli Faraz said. He said Nawaz Sharif looked healthy and fine during his virtual address in APC and had mocked the judicial system after the court allowed him to go abroad for treatment.

“Instead of asking money trail of others, Nawaz should appear before courts,” the information minister said and demanded him to return to Pakistan if he wanted to serve the country. He said Imran Khan had already provided his 40-years-old money trail and the court had declared him honest and righteous.

Live-telecast of Sharif’s speech evident of media freedom: Fawad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar said that the All Parties Conference (APC) of the Opposition parties was nothing other than a gathering of criminals and convicts to make deliberations on how to paralyze the law enforcing agencies or diffuse the corruption cases against them. He said he had already predicted about the agenda and motives of APC in his previous press conference that the meeting of the Opposition parties would aim to change and redefine the narratives against them.

Reacting to the Opposition’s APC during exclusive talk with a private news channel on Sunday, he said that if on one side, covering the live video link speech was manifestation of media freedom in the country, at the same time, addressing the APC by a convict and proclaimed offender was also clear violation of laid down rules and code of conduct. He advised Nawaz Sharif to trust the national institutions and come back to face the cases against him.

Barrister Shazad Akbar told that the PML-N leadership had track record of giving dictations to Justice Qayyum during trial against Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto besides having secret and close contacts with a judge who had decided a case in their favor.

How a person with such a background can give dictation to get results of his own choice? he questioned.

He said the Opposition had long history of blackmailing from federal budget to legislation on FATF relate anti-money laundering law and all such attempts were successfully thwarted. The government’s successful strategy against COVID-19 was also lauded and followed even by developed countries across the world today, he added.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, on Sunday said speech of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in All Parties Conferences (APC) via video link was highly inappropriate and illogical.

Talking to a private news channel he said, Nawaz Sharif was advised to first face the cases against him, while he should first give his money trail and receipts to the institutions and then blame others.

He further said if there was rigging in the 2018 elections, they should have filed a case in the election commission, not just politicize on hollow and baseless allegations.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday said all the criminals and convicts had gathered at one platform of All Parties Conference (APC) to withdraw their corruption cases and halt accountability process against them, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Life imprisonment or confinement was written in the destiny of these opposition leaders and they could not get NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition’s APC was just abortive exercise and waste of time as they were not in a position to topple the government or create obstacles in the way of development and stability of the country and masses. Former PM Nawaz Sharif was talking about sanctity of vote, he said, adding that Nawaz should respect the court decisions to face the corruption cases registered against him in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said live telecast of Nawaz Sharif’s speech was evident of media freedom in the country.

Commenting on the All Parties Conference, the federal minister in a tweet questioned, “What better proof of freedom of the media can be given than the fact that Nawaz Sharif’s speech was shown live today.”

Chaudhry Fawad said that the point of the Nawaz Sharif’s speech was that if he was in the government then everything was fine but if the army did not play its role in bringing him into the government then it was unacceptable. The only complaint Nawaz Sharif had from the army and judiciary was why they did not stood with him when he faced rejection from masses.

Nawaz Sharif told that there was dictatorship in the country for 33 years but did not tell that during the fifteen years, he himself remained a part of that system and served as a puppet, he added. The minister also termed today’s APC as another flop episode of the “Abu Bachao” campaign.