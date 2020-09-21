Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to take out Karachi March on 24 September for the rights of the urban centres of the province besides also announcing rallies in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas on 04 and 11 October respectively. Addressing a presser at the party headquarters in Bahadurabad, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while flanked by other party leaders termed the rally in Karachi as the tipping point for the struggle of rights for the urban centres of the province. “There is a long history of injustices with the urban Sindh,” he said while terming quota system as one amongst them which was imposed for the past 50 years and initially called for 40 percent of share for urban centres but did not give even four percent to them.

The MQM-P convener blamed that 90 percent of the jobs in urban quota were given on fake domiciles, turning one of the biggest metropolitan cities of the globe to a village. While terming the incumbent Sindh government as racist, he said that they even did not find a single Urdu-speaking bureaucrat in the province to be appointed as administrator in major urban centres of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah. While defending the demand of a province for Urban centres, he said that it was the right guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The population of the country had increased to 220 million as compared to 25 million at the time of the independence,” he said while supporting his demand for more administrative units in the country.

He said that people from all walks of life would participate in the Karachi March to ensure that their next generations did not face such humiliation. “Karachi bear the brunt of its love with the country but we should not be considered weak,” he said.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Rs1100 billion Karachi package announced by the PTI-led federal government, that also had a stake in the city, was a smaller part of what the city deserves. “This is the right of the city rather than a charity amount for it,” he said.