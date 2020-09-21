Share:

MULTAN - District administration issued notices to two marriage halls on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Saturday night.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aabida Fareed inspected different marriage halls to ensure strict adherence to SOPs pertaining to novel coronavirus.

She issued notices to management of Noor Mahal and Shangrila Bar B Q halls. Aabida stated that nothing was important than health of masses. She warned that marriage halls, failed to follow COVID-19 SOPs would be sealed. Similarly, heavy fine would also be imposed on violations, she concluded.