ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday rejected leaking misleading information and twisting facts by India as contrary to diplomatic norms and not helpful in the conduct of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the news in certain sections of Indian media, quoting sources in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, regarding assignment visa for senior Indian diplomat Jayant Khobragade proposed as Charge d’ Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was misleading.

He said following India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan took a number of steps, including the downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. The purpose of downgrading the relations was to register Pakistan’s strong protest and condemnation of India’s illegal, inhuman and unacceptable actions in IIOJK. "Pakistan believes that by proposing a senior diplomat, who has already served as ambassador in another post, India is trying to circumvent the effect of downgrading of diplomatic relations, which is obviously not in line with Pakistan’s decision," he said.