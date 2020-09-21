Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A rally was taken out by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) here from Station Chowk to local press club on Sunday to protest against ‘non-provision’ of medical treatment to party leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in jail.

Led by district president Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, the protestors carrying banners and placards, inscribed with anti-government slogans, marched through main roads. Scores of party office-bearers and workers participated in the rally.

Finally the rally culminated in front of the local press club where speaking to the protesters Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah said that PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was implicated in false cases. He added that despite the fact that Hamza’s condition had deteriorated inside prison, still he was not being provided treatment facilities so much so that now he had been infected with the coronavirus. He said categorically that if Hamza’s condition deteriorated further, the ‘selected’ federal government would be responsible for the consequences. Towards the end, he asked the government to stop what he called inhuman treatment of PML-N leader, and ensure his treatment immediately.