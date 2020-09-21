Share:

DIR UPPER - The parents of 8-year-old boy, missing for the last 50 days from a remote Thall Kohistan area of Dir Upper, have appealed to the police high-ups to help recover their son.

Addressing a press conference in Dir, Hazrat Faqeer father of the missing boy Abdur Rahman said they had filed an FIR against five suspected persons including Hayat Khan, Sultan Mohammed, Iqbal Hussain, Abdur Rahman and Musafar Shah son of Bismallah Khan residents of Thall.

Zarin Khan, missing boy’s uncle, said that Abdur Rahman was brother of nine sisters. He said the whole family was praying for the safe return of their loved son.

They complained that the local police were not extending help in recovering of the missing boy. They appealed to the Inspector General of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Commissioner Malakand and District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Upper to help them in recovering Abdur Rahman.