Share:

DIR LOWER - In compliance with the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower polio campaign inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly Malak Shafiullah Khan at District Headquarter Hospital, Talash here on Sunday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Younas Khan, Ms Dr. Arshad Ali, Sher Malik, Zikriya Polio Focal Person were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Malak Shafiullah sought help of the area elders and urged them to play their due role for the success of the polio vaccine campaign.