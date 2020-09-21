Share:

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that the Punjab govt is providing modern sports facilities in backward areas to trace fresh talent in these areas of the province.

A hockey stadium laced with modern facilities including astro-turf has been constructed in DG Khan,” he said this while talking during his visit to newly-constructed hockey stadium in DG Khan the other day.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also inspected the astro-turf laying work at hockey stadium in City Park of DG Khan. He said that hockey stadium will be opened for young hockey players in the near future for the promotion of hockey. He directed the contractors to maintain quality of construction work and complete the projects within the given time.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said there is plenty of sports talent in remote areas of the province and that’s why the Punjab govt has decided to build vast sports infrastructure in far-flung areas of the province especially South Punjab.

A cricket stadium and academy have also been built in DG Khan so that talented youth of this area can display their hidden potential and make their future bright in sports,” he maintained. Divisional Sports Officer DG Khan Attaur Rehman Baloch and Project Director PMU South were also present on this occasion.