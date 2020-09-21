Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has sprung into action against those involved in the manufacturing and selling of fake and counterfeit cosmetics harmful for the human skin.

The decision comes following the last cabinet meeting which approved the necessary amendments in the Punjab Drug Act to make it a punishable offense under the law.

The amended bill will also help in the availability of original and branded cosmetics in the market. Likewise, no shop will be allowed to sell the counterfeit and substandard cosmetic product.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the cabinet had approved the new amendments in the public interest. He said that the mafia involved in manufacturing and selling of substandard and counterfeit cosmetics remained unaccountable in the past as no action was taken by the concerned institutions in this regard.

Usman Buzdar lamented that manufacturers and sellers of substandard cosmetics were playing with the health of the people besides looting them.

He further maintained that approval of this amended bill will ensure the manufacturing of international standard cosmetics free from harmful chemicals causes cancer, skin allergies and different skin diseases.

He also stressed the need for creating awareness among the masses about the safe use of cosmetics.

CONDOLES DEATH OF MOTHER OF LIAQAT ANSARI

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the mother of Liaqat Ansari, senior reporter of a local news channel.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that losing a mother is an irreparable loss.

GRIEVES OVER LOSS OF

HUMAN LIVES IN A

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Gojra. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased. Usman Buzdar directed that the best treatment facility should be provided to the injured child, the only survivor of the accident. He sought a report from the administration.