Share:

LAHORE - Sarwar Foundation extends free medical camps campaign across various cities of Punjab. In free medical camp held at Lahore Cantt. over 400 patients were provided free check-up and medicines. Senior lady doctors were also present in the free medical camp. Hepatitis free camps will be held from the next week across various areas of Punjab. According to details, under the supervision of Punjab Governor’s wife and Vice-Chair Sarwar Foundation Mrs Perveen Sarwar, a free medical camp was held at Bhutta chowk Lahore Cantt, where various free medical facilities were provided from 10 am to 4 pm. Patients were also provided with free testing services followed by free medicines. It has been decided that Sarwar Foundation’s free medical camps will be held in far-flung and backward areas of Punjab where people do not have access to quality healthcare services. Talking to media while visiting the free medical camp, Mrs Perveen Sarwar thanked all doctors and medical companies for their cooperation in holding free medical camps. She said that the purpose of these camps is to serve humanity particularly the poor lot and this initiative has nothing to do with politics. She said that after becoming Pakistan’s largest provider of clean drinking water, Sarwar Foundation is taking forward the mission of holding free medical camps across Punjab. She said that after holding free medical camps in Lahore and Jhelum, we are expediting the initiative of holding free Hepatitis camps across Punjab so that a large number of people can be screened for free which is the very first step in eradicating this deadly disease from the province. Those who test positive will be provided free treatment until they become disease-free, she added.