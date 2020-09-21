Share:

Tarbela ghazi - The newly posted SHO Police Station Ghazi vowed to eliminate crimes from the region and arrest murderers of the provincial Deputy General Secretary of PTI KP Malik Tahir Iqbal Awan and to solve the mystery of the death of four family members in Tarbela Dam.

According to details, just few days after the murder of Malik Tahir Iqbal Awan along with his companion, District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Ishfaq Anwar posted a very brave and intelligent police officer of Hazara division Cadet Khalid-ur-Rehman as SHO Police Station Ghazi to arrest the murderers of Malik Tahir and resolve the mystery of four deaths of a family in Tarbela Dam which were occurred on 28th of August,2020.

After taking over the charge of his new office, Cadet Khalid-ur-Rehman arranged a meeting with local media and sought their help to resolve the both high profile cases of tehsil Ghazi, murder of Malik Tahir and four deaths of a family due to so-called short circuit.