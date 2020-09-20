Share:

SOUTHAMPTON-Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season.

In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead. The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time. That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again with a sublime pass 17 minutes from time. It was the first time one player has assisted another’s Premier League hat-trick since 2003, when Thierry Henry set up Freddie Ljungberg’s treble for Arsenal against Sunderland.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot. The scoreline flattered Tottenham, who only had five shots on target -- two less than Southampton -- but their clinical finishing made all the difference. It is now three defeats from three in all competitions for Saints this season.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion got their Premier League season up and running with a clinical 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday after an early brace by Neal Maupay. The Frenchman put Brighton ahead from the penalty spot in the fourth minute when Allan Saint-Maximin brought down Tariq Lamptey after the teenage wing-back cut inside from the right and darted into the box.

Lamptey, 10 days shy of his 20th birthday, was also involved in Brighton’s second three minutes later, releasing Leandro Trossard down the right. The Belgian fired in a low cross that Maupay slotted home from close range and though the goal was initially disallowed for an offside in the build-up, referee Kevin Friend overturned his decision after consulting the video assistant referee (VAR).

The home side showed more fight after the restart and Callum Wilson spurned Newcastle’s best chance to cut the deficit when he headed over from close range in the 63rd minute after Brighton were caught trying to play out from the back. Trossard hit the post in the 71st minute before the visitors extended their lead late on when Aaron Connolly curled the ball home after being picked out by Maupay to complete a comfortable win for Brighton. Newcastle, who opened their campaign with victory over West Ham United last weekend, struggled to contend with Brighton’s 3-5-2 formation and failed to muster a shot on target.