KARACHI-Telenor Pakistan, one of the country’s leading telecom operators, has bagged four awards at the AD Stars 2020 for its Digital Birth Registration programme and StayHome awareness campaign to encourage social distancing during COVID. AD Stars based in Busan South Korea, is an established innovation hub for the global creative industries based in Asia. Telenor Pakistan’s Digital Birth Registration, a project that epitomises the company’s commitment of empowering societies and reducing inequalities, made Pakistan proud by winning the Gold Award in the category of Innovative use of Mobile Devices, Bronze Award in the ‘Human Rights’ category and Crystal for the ‘Public Service & Awareness’ category, earning the privilege of being the only Pakistani project to win three awards. Despite stiff competition from renowned international brands and scrutiny by a panel of esteemed judges, Telenor Pakistan emerged victorious in not just one but four categories. The company also received a crystal award for its StayHome awareness campaign.The award reflects the company’s diverse and innovative marketing strategies, which have won the hearts of millions. Telenor Pakistan, together with UNICEF and local authorities, launched the Digital Birth Registration project in 2016 with an aim to digitally enhance the conventional birth registration process, giving Pakistani children their fundamental right to identity and improve their access to basic amenities. The program digitally empowers unregistered children with legal documentation, opening a world of opportunity for them. To date, more than 1 million unregistered Pakistani children have been given an identity through this project.