TANDO ALLAHYAR - A youth was electrocuted in village Dhigano Bozdar near Tando Allahyar on Sunday.

A 20-year-old youth, Hyder, son of Hakim Ali Khaskheli, received severe electric shocks while bathing in tubewell water in village Dhigano Bozdar near Tando Allahyar. He was shifted to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The incident had created a mourning atmosphere among the victim family members.