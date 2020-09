Share:

KARACHI - A youth was killed as two bikes collided with each other near Sobhodero on Sunday. Two fast-moving bikes struck each other at Sobho minor area near Sobhodero in district Khairpur. As a result, youth Bhai Khan Lashari suffered severe injuries.

He was shifted to GIMS Hospital in Gambat where doctors pronounced him dead. The incident had created a mourning atmosphere among the victim family members.