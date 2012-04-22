

LAHORE – Finally, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Ahmed Raza Tahir has been removed from the key slot of Capital City Police Officer as he failed to deliver on all fronts.

During his one-year tenure, the police failed to control or bring down the ratio of street crimes, bank robberies, killings and kidnappings for ransom cases. For an instance, the militants belonging to a banned outfit struck no less than 14 branches of various banks situated in different parts of the City and made off with millions of rupees. But the police failed to trace or nab any of the gangsters involved in the heinous crimes.

Ahmed Raza Tahir remained a controversial character in the police circles since he had assumed the charge of the assignment in May last year. The courts were not satisfied over police working under his command.

Last month the Supreme Court of Pakistan had summoned the Advocate General of Punjab for suggestions to remove deficiencies in police investigations.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Jawad S Khawaja and Justice Amir Muslim Haani while hearing a crime case directed the AG’s office to tell the Chief Minister about the defective style of investigation of the police. “The CCPO and his Investigation Wing are not fulfilling their responsibilities according to the Police Rules. The officers, who do not follow the exact norms of investigation, do not deserve a police uniform,” the bench had observed. In 2010, the then LHC Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif had taken suo motu notice of Ahmad Raza Tahir’s appointment as Lahore CCPO and directed the Punjab government to immediately withdraw the notification. Tahir was then posted as the Gujranwala RPO.

As a result, Additional IG (Investigation) Aslam Tareen has been given the additional charge as the CCPO after DIG Ahmad Raza Tahir was told to report to the government.

IGP: Since Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Muhammad Habib-ur-Rehman assumed the charge of the top police post early this year, he is working days and nights to bring some visible changes in the police working with special focus on Thana culture.

The provincial police chief also completed in-depth visits to police headquarters in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and other all police regions. During his unusual visits, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) met under-training, junior and senior policemen as well as the regional and district police officers.

The policemen, serving in big cities and those working in far-flung areas, apprise the IGP about the problems being faced by them. Habibur Rehman thoroughly checked the crime rate, nature of heinous crimes, and record of the proclaimed offenders and hardened criminals in each district.

According to insiders, the IGP has warned the police officers that they would have to deliver if they wanted to serve in the police department otherwise, they would be sent packing. Police sources say that under an aggressive strategy a major crack down against top-20 Proclaimed Offenders has been launched across the Punjab province on the special orders of the IGP. The performance of the senior police officers would be gauged by the arrests of the hardened criminals.

According to sources, the IGP has also it made clear to the police that people could be provided relief and security only if the gangsters and most-wanted criminals are brought to justice. The IG believes that there was unrest in the society due to heinous crimes being committed by most wanted criminals with impunity. He said that the role of police officers should be horrible for the criminals so that they leave the province because of their terror. However, he said that the policemen should become a symbol of peace and security for the law-abiding citizens.

During a high-level meeting last week, the IGP further said that the morale of honest police officers and officials would be enhanced by discouraging corrupt and delinquent officials as he had started operation cleanup from the department throughout the province. He also warned that any policeman and influential, who will accept bribe or give favour to anyone, would be thrown out from the police department.