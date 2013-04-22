





multan - At least three robbers were killed and another injured in a shootout with police here on Sunday.

According to details, the police signalled a suspected vehicle near Pul Shaheedi Lal during snap-checking. But instead the bandits onboard the vehicle started firing on the police personnel and fled the scene.

The police chased the fleeing bandits and intercepted them in Haram Gate locality where a shootout took place.

In cross-fire which continued for some three robbers were killed and another sustained injuries while some of their accomplices managed to escape, leaving behind vehicle. The police impounded the vehicle and took bodies to hospital for medico-legal-formalities. Arms were also recovered from the possession of the deceased bandits. The police claimed that the robbers killed in the shootout were wanted by the police in various cases registered at different police stations.