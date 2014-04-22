BBC

Kentucky -Mourners including Sarah Ferguson, Nick Grimshaw, Bill Wyman and Kate Moss have gathered in Kent for the funeral of Peaches Geldof. Her father Sir Bob Geldof will give a eulogy at the service, held in the church in Davington, near Faversham, where she was married in 2012.

It is also where the funeral was held for her mother Paula Yates in 2000. The 25-year-old television presenter, model and socialite, died suddenly two weeks ago at her home. Flowers from well-wishers were laid outside the church on Monday morning, which is next to Sir Bob’s Davington Priory country estate, where Peaches grew up. Her ashes are expected to be scattered in the estate’s garden, according to reports. A hearse carrying her sky blue coffin drew into the Davington Priory estate just before 13:00 BST. It was adorned with a painted picture of Geldof, her husband, their two young sons and pet dogs. The Geldof family said the service, at which Peaches’ younger sister Pixie is also expected to pay tribute, would be private. Geldof’s body was found on 7 April at the home she shared with her husband, musician Thomas Cohen and their sons, Astala, 23 months, and 11-month-old Phaedra, in Wrotham, Kent. Her cause of death is not yet known as a post-mortem test was inconclusive. The results of toxicology tests are expected in the coming weeks, after which an inquest is expected to be opened.