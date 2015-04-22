ISLAMABAD

Pakistan had received $3.78 billion as foreign economic assistance during three quarters (July to March) of the current fiscal year, which is 51 percent of the overall assistance to be disbursed this year.

The foreign economic assistance, which does not include tranches of International Monetary Fund and Coalition Support Fund from United States, is inflowing in the country at slower pace during ongoing financial year. The government had projected to receive $7.4 billion during present fiscal year from international financial institutions and countries. However, the country received only 51 percent ($3.78 billion) of the overall annual foreign economic assistance during three quarters.

The break-up of $3.78 billion showed that Pakistan had received $1 billion by auctioning the Sukuk bond in November last year. Furthermore, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) had disbursed $987 million to Islamabad during July-March of FY2015, which is more than the annual projection of $580 million.

China had provided $565 million to Pakistan as economic assistance out of the overall commitment of $1.5 billion. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had disbursed $364 million, which is 33 percent of the Bank’s overall disbursement of $1.092 billion to be disbursed this year.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia had disbursed $18 million to Islamabad as against their annual projection of $171 million. The UK provides $244 million against the annual estimate of $246 million. According to the documents of Economic Affairs Division, the US gave only $77 million against the annual estimate of $358 million.

Pakistan had also received $50 million from the consortium of commercial banks, as the consortium has to provide $100 million this year. Against the annual estimate of $1.9 billion, the disbursement from the World Bank (WB) was $264 million during first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Furthermore, the government had also received $128 million from other sources during July-March of FY2015.