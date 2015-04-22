Rawalpindi - In connection with death anniversary of the Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged a tableau and singing of Kalam-e-Iqbal competition here on Tuesday.

PML-N leader and Chairman Green Task Force Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest at the occasion, while former Resident Director Naheed Manzoor, Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Chairman Jinnah Iqbal Fikri Forum Rana Abdul Baqi and office-bearers of Private School Management Association were also present. Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Dr Jamal Nasir said that young generation must be trained in the line of messages of Dr Allama Iqbal.

He said Iqbal’s poetry is a source of inspiration for young generation. He said it is need of the hour to impart philosophy of Iqbal to young generation.

Naheed Manzoor said that Allama Iqbal was not only a thinker, philosopher and intellectual but he was also a revolutionary poet. Chairman Jinnah Iqbal Fikri Forum Rana Abdul Baqi said that life, personality and poetry of Iqbal must be taught in schools and colleges so that young generation could be trained in accordance with his philosophy.

Resident Director Waqar Ahmed said that purpose of organising this competition is to convey philosophy of Iqbal to young generation.

Senior poet Aftab Zia and SM Tanvir Nusrat adjudged the competition. In kalam-e-Iqbal competition, Bright Land School grabbed the first, Anglo-Arabic Public Secondary School secured the second, Divisional Public School got the third position, and Headway Escula remained at the fourth position. Similarly, in tableau competition Bright Land School got the first position, Allied School System bagged the second, Divisional Public School grabbed the third while Iqra Public School remained at the fourth position.

In the end, Dr Jamal Nasir distributed shields and certificates among positions holders.