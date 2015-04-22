LAHORE - A newly-wed woman ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills in Lorry Adda police precincts on Tuesday.

Resident of Sheikhupura district, Ayesha Bibi, came to Lahore after her husband exchanged harsh words with her over some domestic issue.

Police said the 20-year-old woman, who married to Yasin a month ago, went to Minar-e-Pakistan ground where she took poisonous pills. After swallowing the pills, the woman contacted her elder brother by phone and told her that she wanted to die. She was rushed to hospital by rescuer workers where she expired later. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police are investigating.

Free treatmetn for child:

Taking notice of a news report about the illness of two and a half years old baby Muntaha, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government will bear all expenses of her medical treatment.

Shahbaz Sharif has directed authorities of Health Department to immediately contact parents of the ailing child so that she could be immediately provided treatment.