Rawalpindi - As many as three station house officers have been transferred and posted in the federal capital here on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Najib ur Rehman Bagvi has issued orders for transfer and posting of the station house officers.

According to a police spokesman, Inspector Abdul Sattar has been appointed as new Station House Officer Police Station Secretariat while Inspector Ameer Ifran was posted as SHO PS Bani Gala. Similarly, Inspector Mirza Gulfaraz was transferred and posted as new SHO PS Industrial Area (I-9). Inspector Faiz Ranjha has been posted as SHO PS Anti Terrorism. Notifications in this regard have also been issued by SSP (Operations) Islamabad, the spokesman said. In Rawalpindi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued orders for posting and transfers of five police officers including two cops.

Sub Inspector Ijaz ul Hassan has been transferred and posted in Rawalpindi for training course whereas SI Ijaz Shah was sent to Jhelum and SI Amjad Ali was transferred from Rawalpindi district to RPO Office. Similarly, RPO issued ordered transfer of two cops namely Irfan Haider and Wajid Javed from OSI Branch Chakwal to Rawalpindi on corruption charges. RPO instructed all the cops to report immediately at their new job places.