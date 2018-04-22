Share:

KARACHI - The family of an alleged missing person Mumtaz Hussain, on Saturday staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The protesters carrying banners raised slogans for his release. They said Mumtaz Hussain was a PhD student and a social worker. They said he went missing on January 23, 2018.

They said he did not belong to any political party or involved in any crime. The family demanded from the authorities, early and safe recovery of the missing.

Moreover, students of a private school Syed Jamaluddin Afghani High School, Suhrab Goth staged a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) against alleged disappearance of their teacher.

The protesters alleged that Syed Mustafa Agha, their school principal was picked up on Tuesday morning from their school. They demanded early and safe recovery of their teacher. They appealed to the Sindh chief minister to help in recovery of their teacher.