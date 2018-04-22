Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tributes to the national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 80th death anniversary.

In his message, the PPP chairman said the poetry of Allama Iqbal was an everlasting asset for not only the sub-continent but for the whole world. His poetic message always promoted human fraternity and love and lit the lamp of hope among the Muslims of South Asia, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his poetry can effectively be used against extremist religious and militant tendencies and for the interpretations of spiritual and religious thoughts. He said that onslaught of extremism can only be challenged by incorporating message of Allama Iqbal in religious education. He remained an icon who tried to create awareness, sense of responsibility among Muslims for his entire life and infused new life in the independence movement, the PPP chairman stated.