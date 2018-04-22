Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President Haleeem Adil Sheikh on Saturday held a meeting with MNA Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar at his residence, Mahar House.

According to the PTI spokesperson, during the meeting political situation in the province came under discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Mahar community is not happy with the PPP because it feels their constituency has been ignored in terms of allocation of development funds and it was not taken into confidence before naming Bari Pitafi as party candidate in recent polls in PS-7 of the area.

Ali Nawaz Shah Mahar, who served as agriculture minister, and others had supported the PML-N candidate in the area rather than a PPP candidate.

The Mahar group of Ghotki had also approached the Pakistan Muslim League Functional on March 17. Sardar Ali Khan, who is also served as chief minister for a brief period in the PML-Q government, met GDA chief Pir Sibghat Ullah Shah Rashidi at his residence at Kingri House and discussed the ongoing political situation in the province.

Sources said the Mahar family was part of the PML-Q led Sindh government in the past and it had later joined PPP. It is now seeking a new party for them and the PTI seems interested in inducting them due to their influence in Ghotki and surrounding areas.

“If Mahar group joins PTI then it would be a major boost for the party in the upcoming polls in interior Sindh,” they said.

Later talking to the media men at Adil House, Haleem said that Imran Khan's struggle has woken up the nation and now PTI has become the biggest party of Pakistan.

He said that after PPP now the PML-N is also vanishing. At present, several corruption cases are being unearthed in Sindh and NAB recovered millions of rupees from local government secretary's personal secretary. This shows that every minister of PPP earned money from illegal sources.