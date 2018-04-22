Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief and Senator Sirjaul Haq has said that forthcoming elections will be harbinger of a bright and secure future for the nation.

In his special address on the opening day of a congregation of Jamiat e Talaba Arabia, Karachi, he said that elections would be a contest between slaves of the US and followers of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and the latter would triumph.

Sirajul Haq said that the JI would continue its drive against corruption and for a prosperous Pakistan. He said that the country needed an interest free economic system. He said that the main reason behind the financial problems of the country was that people did not pay tax and the Islamic system of Zakat was not enforced. He said that if Zakat was enforced in true spirit the country would rapidly move towards progress and prosperity. He said that JI was a movement for supremacy of Islam and it had been inviting human beings to their Creator and not towards any individual. He said the Western society was a materialistic society in which every individual was worried about his own problems and needs. The parents and the children had forgotten each other. “However, in our society, the family system still exists and there is respect for relatives,” he said.

He said that in the present world, two per cent elite were ruling over 98 per cent of people and the situation was the same in this county as well. He said the JI was striving for an end of the hold of the feudal lords and capitalists on politics. Sirajul Haq deplored that people of Karachi were without water and electric power in the present hot season. He said the JI representatives would take up this issue at the National Economic Council meeting to be held in Islamabad on April 24 in a bid to provide relief to people of Karachi.